Results of President Trump’s physical released, here’s what they say

President Donald Trump “remains in excellent health,” according to a release from the White House physician following the president’s annual physical.

“President Trump remains in excellent health, exhibiting robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and general physical function,” read the release by Navy Capt. Sean P. Barbabella, the physician to the president.

Trump underwent the physical on Friday morning at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, the release noted, which included “diagnostic and laboratory testing” and “consultations with fourteen specialty consultants.”

The release included Trump’s vital statistics, noting that the president is 75 inches tall, weighs 224 pounds, has a resting heart rate of 62 beats per minute, a blood pressure of 128/74 mmHg, a pulse oximetry of 99% on room air, and a temperature of 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit.

Trump’s physical examination raised no red flags or significant abnormalities, though the physician noted that the president has “scarring on the right ear from a gunshot wound.”

The president’s lab results also came back normal and Trump’s “lifelong abstinence from tobacco and alcohol” was noted in his medical history.

Trump is currently on four medications, the release notes, including Rosuvastatin and Ezetimibe for cholesterol control, aspirin for cardiac prevention, and Mometasone cream as needed for a skin condition.

The release also credits Trump’s “active lifestyle” for contributing “significantly to his well-being.”

“President Trump’s days include participation in multiple meetings, public appearances, press availability, and frequent victories in golf events,” the release reads. “President Trump exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander -in-Chief and Head of State.”