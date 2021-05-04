Republicans torch new CIA recruitment ad as an 'embarrassment'

Republican lawmakers torched the CIA’s new recruitment ad on Tuesday, with one calling the video message posted by the nation’s highest intelligence agency “embarrassment.”

A number of Republican lawmakers did not hold back when taking aim at the CIA for their new recruitment ad, blasting the agency for their “woke” message that included a Latina agent that described herself as “cisgender” and “intersectional.”

In a statement to Fox News, Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee said that the CIA needs to focus on doing its job instead of pandering to the “divisive rhetoric” of the left.

“The CIA needs to be focused on intelligence gathering and recruiting the best and brightest,” Blackburn said. “We can’t afford to risk our national security and waste resources to pander to the Left’s divisive rhetoric.”

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas pondered on Twitter Monday if the ad would “scare” America’s foreign adversaries like Kim Jong Un, and said the agency has become a far cry from one of its most famous fictional agents.

“If you’re a Chinese communist, or an Iranian Mullah, or Kim Jong Un…would this scare you?” Cruz wrote. “We’ve come a long way from Jason Bourne.”

Wisconsin’s Sen. Ron Johnson didn’t mince words, torching President Biden for “diverting CIA resources” to support radicals on the left “in their woke culture war” in a Tuesday statement to Fox News.

“Instead of focusing on the real international threats from China, Russia, Iran and North Korea, or the crisis he created on the Southern border – President Biden is diverting CIA resources to support radical leftists in their woke culture war that is tearing America apart,” Johnson said.

“When will President Biden stop dividing America and start unifying and healing our nation as he has repeatedly promised?” the two-term senator asked.

Freshman Rep. Pat Fallon of Texas called the ad an “embarrassment” and quipped that the CIA is prepared to “fight back” against the Chinese Communist Party if they plan on assaulting America “with misgendered pronouns and microaggressions.”

“If China plans on attacking the United States with misgendered pronouns and microaggressions, the CIA will be ready to fight back,” Fallon told Fox News on Tuesday. “Otherwise we’d better start brushing up on our Mandarin. What an embarrassment.”

Arizona’s Rep. Andy Biggs blasted the video as showing a major shift in the CIA’s motto in a tweet published Monday.

“The [CIA’s] motto just went from ‘The Work of a Nation’ to ‘The Woke of a Nation,’” wrote Biggs.

In a short tweet posted Tuesday, Alabama’s freshman Rep. Barry Moore pointed out that the nation’s “adversaries are laughing at us” because of the video.

The CIA’s ad sparked major backlash from conservatives online after it was posted over the weekend. Critics of the ad said it was “full of woke propaganda.”

The officer in the ad tells viewers that while she used to suffer from “‘imposter syndrome,” she has embraced herself “unapologetically” because she refuses to internalize “misguided patriarchal ideas of what a woman can or should be.”

Former CIA officer Bryan Dean Wright tweeted on Monday that the CIA “used to be about” serving the country but the agency is now “about demanding — and getting — accommodation to fix an emotional wound or advance a personal agenda.”

“America is less safe with this new CIA, and dangerously more political,” he warned.

