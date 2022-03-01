Republicans respond to Biden’s SOTU: ‘Biden’s domestic crises have caused a global catastrophe’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: President Biden‘s “failures” on Russia, Afghanistan and energy policy have caused a “global catastrophe,” according to a Republican Study Committee (RSC) messaging memo circulated ahead of President Biden’s State of the Union Address.

The memo, obtained by Fox News Digital, outlines a series of setbacks in Biden’s first year that created a “domestic crisis,” emboldened adversaries and made America “weaker.”

“Now, Joe Biden’s domestic crises have caused a global catastrophe,” the RSC memo to conservatives in the House and beyond reads.

“The crisis in Ukraine should be communicated in the context of Biden’s past year of failures, especially inflation, his war on domestic energy and the Afghanistan debacle,” the memo continues.

The Republican Study Committee is the largest group of House conservatives and its memos often serve as messaging tools for how Republicans will offer a unified response or policy position on prominent issues.

The memo circulated Tuesday ahead of Biden’s first State of the Union address seeks to frame the ongoing Russian invasion into Ukraine as Biden’s fault, by emboldening Russian President Vladimir Putin with his poorly executed withdrawal from Afghanistan and by failing to stop Russia with preemptive sanctions.

Biden, instead, rallied international partners and they agreed to a series of responsive economic sanctions that have ratcheted up as the war continues, including banning certain Russian banks from the SWIFT financial system and seeking to seize the yachts and other property of Russian oligarchs.

The RSC blasts Biden for his energy policies, such as canceling the Keystone XL pipeline and restrictions on domestic energy production, and laments that the U.S. imported a record amount of Russian oil for much of 2021.

As Republicans seek to take back Congress during November’s midterm elections they are buoyed by Biden’s dismal approval ratings, and frustration among many Americans about rising inflation, an uptick in violent crime and the deadly and chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan to end the 20-year war.

The memo says Biden has “failed” on all fronts and he should be turning to Republicans, instead of the far left, for advice on how to turn around his presidency.

“Americans’ standard of living is falling, and Europe is on the brink of war,” RSC leader Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., told Fox News Digital. “Biden never wanted this. The president needs to wake up, look around and start standing up to the radicals in his administration who are running his country into the ground. Republican Study Committee (RSC) is here to help.”

During his first State of the Union address, Biden is expected to make a “strong case” that his administration’s economic strategy is producing historic results, and lay out his plan to tackle the economic challenges ahead, according to a White House memo released ahead of the speech.

Biden will underscore that during his first year in office, due in large part to the American Rescue Plan and other priorities, the economy achieved its fastest job growth in American history, the fastest economic growth in nearly 40 years, and a faster recovery than every other advanced economy, White House officials said in a background memo.

He’s expected to announce new domestic priorities, including measures to lower costs, strengthen supply chains and to improve mental health services and nursing home quality.