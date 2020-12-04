Republicans raise $804M on WinRed in 2 months

Republicans’ WinRed online fundraising site has raised $804 million in the first two months of the fourth quarter ahead of January’s Senate runoffs.

Developed in an effort to counter Democrats with George Costanza-sized wallets, the platform launched in June 2019 ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

Since then, Politico reported, WinRed has collected more than $1.2 billion for GOP candidates and groups. That figure includes fundraising totals of $430 million in October and $374 million in November.

The New York Times wrote Thursday that President Trump and the Republican National Committee alone had raised $207.5 million since Trump’s loss to now-President-elect Joe Biden earlier last month.

In total, Trump and the committee raised almost $2 billion, in comparison with the former vice president and the Democratic National Committee’s $1.69 billion, according to a Friday report in NPR.

In an October blog post, WinRed president Gerrit Lansing wrote that WinRed’s success is due largely to “unprecedented party unity behind the need to take on ActBlue,” the platform’s Democratic rival.

“In fact, 52% of all money for the top 40 fundraising House & Senate campaigns (including national party committees) was processed through WinRed after we launched this cycle,” Lansing noted.

According to reporting from Washington State’s The News Tribune, ActBlue had processed more than $3.7 billion in contributions through the third fundraising quarter.

While both Democrats and Republicans have seen donation numbers rise to historic levels — North Carolina’s heated Senate race garnered $280 million — all eyes remain fixed on Georgia.

The Peach State contests between Republican incumbent Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue and Democratic challengers Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff will decide control of the upper chamber.

Steven Law, the president of the Senate Leadership Fund, told “America’s Newsroom” on Thursday that his super PAC had brought in $104 million from Oct. 15 through Nov. 23, with the majority raised since Election Day.

The committee told Fox News that its allied outside group American Crossroads has already doled out $83 million to run or reserve ad time in the runoffs.