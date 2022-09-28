Republicans push DOJ to investigate cyberattacks against Christian, pro-life websites

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans are pushing Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Justice Department to investigate a string of politically motivated cyberattacks against pro-life and Christian websites after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

GOP lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee said in a letter to Garland that cyber crimes against center-right groups are on the rise and aimed at intimidating and silencing conservative voters.

“The Department of Justice must investigate these attacks, which are likely unlawful and clearly intended to chill the right of our citizens to peacefully express their opinions on matters of public importance as well as donations to conservative or religious organizations,” Oversight Committee Republicans wrote in their letter.

House Republicans want Garland and the DOJ to provide more clarity on what steps are being taken to crack down on such attacks.

GOP WORRIED BIG TECH, DISNEY CREATING HOSTILE WORK ENVIRONMENT FOR PREGNANT WOMEN WITH ABORTION EMPHASIS

“Direct attacks against religious people deserve no place in our society and undermine the ability of citizens to express their viewpoints without fear of harmful retribution,” the lawmakers wrote. “Citizens in this country should be free to exercise their rights without fear of malicious cyberattacks.”

Republicans point to a string of recent cyberattacks against high-profile conservative groups, center-right charitable organizations, and Christian organizations.

WHITE HOUSE REFUSES TO SAY IF BIDEN WOULD FAVOR ANY LIMITS ON ABORTION

In the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn federal abortion protections, cyber activists leaked a huge cache of data from prominent evangelical groups. The hack exposed the information of thousands of donors that had contributed to pro-life causes over the years.

“Attorney General Garland’s Department of Justice has turned a blind eye to continued attacks on Christian and pro-life organizations to instead target its political opponents and those who oppose far-left ideology,” Congressman Michael Cloud, a Texas Republican who spearheaded the letter. “Americans deserve equal justice under the law.”

Cyberattacks have similarly roiled conservative groups in recent years. The Republican Party of Texas, for instance, had its website hacked last year in protest of its support for pro-life legislation.

“Texas: Taking voices from women to promote theocratic erosion of church/state barriers,” the website said after it was hacked.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since the overturn of Roe, which sent abortion back to the purview of state governments, conservative groups have witnessed an uptick in harassment.

Pregnancy resource centers and faith groups have been the site of numerous progressive demonstrations, and the pro-choice group “Jane’s Revenge” has taken credit for a series of vandalism at these centers across the U.S.