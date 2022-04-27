Republicans press Hunter Biden’s business partner for records on tax refund transfer from father

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republicans on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform sent a letter Wednesday to Hunter Biden’s longtime business partner, Eric Schwerin, demanding information regarding an alleged 2010 transfer of then-Vice President Biden’s tax refund check to his son.

Committee Ranking Member James Comer of Kentucky and more than a dozen other Republicans issued the letter raising questions about what role Hunter Biden played in managing his father’s finances.

“An email obtained by Committee Republicans shows that in 2010, while serving as president of Hunter Biden’s company, you received then-Vice President Biden’s tax refund check and facilitated the transfer of that amount to Hunter because now-President Biden owed money to his son,” the letter states. “This raises questions about how much money President Biden owed his son and what role his son played in managing the President’s finances. Committee Republicans request additional information regarding this transaction and any other instances of President Biden owing money to his son, Hunter.”

“If President Biden and Hunter are sharing funds or if President Biden is in debt to his son–the American people deserve to know it especially in light of the millions of dollars Hunter’s businesses have received from countries adversarial to U.S. interests,” the letter continues.

The committee gave Schwerin, the president of since-dissolved investment fund Rosemont Seneca Partners, a May 11 deadline to produce all documents and communications sent from and received by Schwerin’s Rosemont email account related to the Biden family’s finances, “including financial transactions, tax filings, deposits, or debts,” as well as all documents and communications between Schwerin, Hunter Biden, and/or President Biden from January 20, 2009, to present.

The letter also asks Schwerin to produce a list of his current and former positions held in companies founded, owned, or affiliated with any member of the Biden family.

“If President Biden and Hunter are sharing funds or if President Biden is in debt to his son–the American people deserve to know it especially in light of the millions of dollars Hunter’s businesses have received from countries adversarial to U.S. interests. The President owed his son money and Hunter’s company managed the President’s tax refund,” the lawmakers wrote. “Your simultaneous role as president of Hunter Biden’s Rosemont Seneca Partners and handler of President Biden’s tax return money–and subsequent nomination to a ‘key Administration post[]’–is troubling and raises concerns that President Biden’s finances are closely intermingled with Hunter Biden’s.”

The letter comes amid a federal investigation in Hunter Biden’s foreign income, including from Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings Ltd., of which Biden served on the board of directors.

Earlier this month, the White House affirmed President Biden’s 2019 claim that he has “never spoken” to his son about his “overseas business dealings.”