FIRST ON FOX: House Republicans are planning to exploit President Biden‘s inauguration anniversary by outlining his string of “failures” during his first year in office and arguing the GOP is better equipped to lead.

According to an internal memo obtained by Fox News Digital, House conservatives plan to drive home a message that Biden has created crisis after crisis in his first year in office – with no end in sight.

“As we approach the one-year anniversary of Biden’s inauguration, we will of course reflect on the policy failures of this Administration,” Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., wrote in a memo to the Republican Study Committee Friday. “And there are a lot of them.”

Thursday marks the one-year anniversary of Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration. Confident about their chances of retaking Congress in this year’s midterm elections, Republicans are jumping at the chance to exploit the anniversary and highlight a string of Biden’s “self-made crises.”

The Republican Study Committee, led by Banks, released the four-page memo titled “Biden Year 1: A Presidency in Crisis” to their members and conservative insiders on Friday. It outlines 10 areas where they say Biden’s policies have created crises: the border, inflation, education, the supply chain, crime, Big Tech, China, Middle East, Afghanistan and faith of our elections.

The memo offers a side-by-side comparison of Biden’s policy on each issue next to the GOP approach on how to solve the problem.

Across the Capitol in the Senate, Republicans are also preparing a variety of ways to mark the one-year anniversary of Biden’s inauguration, where they’ll highlight what they see as a year of failure, according to a Senate GOP aide.

The one-year anniversary comes after an especially tough week for the president. Biden’s legislative agenda came to a halt after failing to convince holdout Senate Democrats to get rid of the filibuster rule, while the Supreme Court blocked his coronavirus vaccine mandate for non-health care employers.

On Friday, Biden acknowledged his struggles, while trying to highlight one major accomplishment of his presidency: passing a bipartisan infrastructure bill.

“There’s a lot of talk about disappointments and things we haven’t gotten done,” Biden said Friday. “We’re going to get a lot of them done, I might add. But this is something we did get done, and it’s of enormous consequence to the country.”

Biden has a 33% approval rating in a recent poll, and Republicans are predicting things will get even worse for the president.

“I have no doubt Year 2 will be even worse than Year 1,” Banks wrote. “The Biden Administration isn’t slowing down. They are continuing to turn the screws on American families, and I’ve seen no signal they’re about to let up.”