Republicans mock ‘awkward’ moment Biden officially nominated for president

The virtual Democratic National Convention had an unconventional nominating process for former Vice President Joe Biden.

Since holding a physical convention in Milwaukee was scrapped due to the coronavirus outbreak, Democrats held their roll call nationwide with delegates from each state and territory putting Biden officially over the finish line.

Dozens of Democrats offered virtual applause from their own living room to the tune of Kool and the Gang’s classic hit “Celebration” as both Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Stein were surprised by their grandchildren who popped in with flying streamers.

However, GOP critics highlighted Biden’s “awkward” nomination acceptance.

“Joe Biden is asking himself ‘What just happened?'” Trump senior campaign adviser Mercedes Schlapp quipped.

“Was it just awkward or did @JoeBiden realize he actually became the nominee of the Democrat party?” former White House press secretary Sean Spicer similarly asked.

“The Biden acceptance was as awkward as you thought it could be,” former McConnell chief of staff Josh Holmes tweeted.

“He literally has no idea what’s going on,” Trump campaign rapid response director Abigail Marone said.

Tuesday night’s speaker lineup included former Presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton, former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, former Secretaries of State John Kerry and Colin Powell, and Dr. Jill Stein.