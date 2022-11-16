Republicans express confidence in House leadership going into next Congress: ‘I like our leadership’

FIRST ON FOX: Several House Republicans expressed confidence in their leadership going into the next Congress with control of the House hanging in the balance.

Fox News Digital asked congressional Republicans their confidence level with leadership on a scale of one to ten.

The House leadership scored high marks among several GOP members asked, with their scores ranging between nine and 10.

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told Fox News Digital he is fully behind the GOP leadership.

“A ten,” Burchett said. “Absolutely. I think we’re going to do very well. I think we’re going through some growing pains right now, and it’s the old adage of the dog chasing the bus – what are you going to do when you catch it? Well we caught it, and that’s the growing pains. We’ll figure it out.”

Rep. Austin Scott, R-Ga., gave the same rating as his Tennessee colleague.

“I think it’s a ten,” he declared. “We’re going to elect Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House, we’re going to elect Steve Scalise, and we will have a competitive race for the whip.”

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., also concurred with the “10” rating, telling Fox News Digital he likes the GOP leadership.

“I like our leadership,” he said. “I think they worked very hard the last two years, and I think they’ve earned a spot in the majority in the leadership role.”

Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., also gave a high rating, telling Fox News Digital, “I’m at a nine and a half.”

“Ten,” North Carolina GOP Rep. Patrick McHenry said.

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, also weighed in, saying he was at a “nine.”

“I’m pretty confident right now,” Jackson said. “Leader McCarthy, soon-to-be Speaker McCarthy, he’s got a few weeks to talk to the members who have issues. So I think he’ll be fine.”

The high marks come as some in the GOP are less than thrilled about Republican leadership, with Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., sticking by his vow not to vote for House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy of California as Speaker of the House.

“Right now we need leadership,” Gaetz said. “We need to turn the page. I think that we need someone who has broad credibility with conservatives and centrists and moderates throughout the Congress. I think from what we just saw, Kevin doesn’t have that.”

McCarthy was officially nominated by the GOP to be the next speaker on Tuesday.

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, said that, on the final speaker tally, his “position remains the same until further notice – no one has 218 (or close, as needed).”

“We have to sit down and establish the fundamental changes needed,” Roy said.

As Republicans by and large throw their hat behind McCarthy for speaker, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is having to fend off a challenge from Senator Rick Scott of Florida.

It is unlikely that Scott will unseat McConnell for the GOP leader spot, but the challenge shows that some in the Republican caucus are looking for a leadership change. Last week, Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri said his “view is that we need new leadership.”

“I’m not sure if any other senator will run or not. Nobody’s indicated they would. But my view is that we need new leadership in that position,” Hawley added last week before Scott made his announcement.

Fox News’ Haris Alic and Haley Chi-Sing contributed to this report.