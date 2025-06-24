Republicans congratulate Trump amid Iran ceasefire as Dems hold back applause

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Following news that Iran and Israel have reached a ceasefire less than two days after the United States struck the Muslim country’s nuclear enrichment sites, Republican lawmakers came out in droves to congratulate the president on Monday evening.

Democrats, meanwhile, appear to be withholding their congratulations, at least initially.

“CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED!” President Donald Trump said on Truth Social Monday evening.

Following Trump’s announcement, which was later verified with Iranian officials, Republicans immediately took to social media and the airwaves to congratulate the president, with many extolling his negotiating prowess.

“[Trump] is the greatest foreign policy mastermind in American history. Give him the Nobel Peace Prize—NOW,” Tennessee Republican Rep. Andy Ogles wrote on X. “Peace through STRENGTH!,” Speaker of the House Mike Johnson exclaimed on the platform.

“President Trump just did what no other president could do. All it took was the American people electing Donald J. Trump and the world is safer for it. CEASEFIRE!” South Carolina GOP Rep. Nancy Mace also added on X.

“It’s huge if this sticks, which I don’t know why it wouldn’t,” Rep. Marlin Stutzman, R-Ind., told Fox News. “Once Iran saw and heard what we’re capable of doing with our B-2 bombers and our bunker busters, it not only sends a message to them, but it sends a message to the greater part of the world that, this president, he will negotiate with you, he wants to find a way to do this, but, if you’re not going to negotiate, there’s going to be consequences.”

“I think the president really hit the re-set button and said, ‘Look, let’s actually produce long-term peace for the region.’ That’s always been his goal,” Vice President J.D. Vance said on Fox News’s “Special Report” with Brett Baier. “I actually think when we look back we will say the 12-day war was an important reset for the entire region.”

Meanwhile, Democrats appear to be withholding their congratulations. A Fox News Digital analysis of Democrat congressional leadership’s accounts on X, shows no congratulatory messages as of Monday evening.

However, Fox News was able to catch up with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., to ask her about her take. The congresswoman’s response was not congratulatory, however.

“He also said that it was a war,” Ocasio-Cortez told Fox News when asked about the ceasefire. “I think that the president of United States, admitting that he unilaterally brought the United States into a war without congressional approval, is a very grave public admission. It is illegal. It is unconstitutional. And, and so for me, while the president is posting something about a ceasefire, I think what he also posted was an official acknowledgment that this was war. And I think that is something that should be taken into very serious consideration.”

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., who was pushing to pass a resolution alongside Democrats ahead of this weekend’s attacks seeking to require Trump to gain congressional approval before attacking Iran, said that he would not seek to advance the measure any further on account of the ceasefire.

“I talked to the speaker on the floor just now and told him we wouldn’t push it if the cease-fire holds, so it’s really in their court,” Massie said, according to Politico. Massie added that he would “wait and see” before making a final decision.