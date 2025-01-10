Republicans blast ‘joke’ sentencing of Trump 10 days before swearing in

Republicans slammed the sentencing of President-elect Trump on Friday, calling it a “disgrace.”

Trump was sentenced Friday morning in New York City to unconditional discharge. He was convicted last year of falsifying business records after a years-long investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Despite Trump’s attempts to delay the sentencing, it went forward just 10 days before his inauguration.

The incoming president attended the proceeding virtually. “After careful analysis, this court determined only lawful sentence that permits entry of judgment of conviction is an unconditional discharge,” Judge Juan Merchan said. “At this time, I impose that sentence to cover all 34 counts.”

“What a joke and a disgrace,” wrote Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., on X.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rep. Rudy Yakym, R-Ind., sounded off on the sentencing as well, writing, “Today’s sentencing is an unfortunate reminder that Democrats will stop at nothing, including weaponizing the justice system to try and destroy President Trump. Rest assured, their efforts have and will continue to fail. America’s comeback begins in 10 days.”