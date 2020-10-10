Republicans blast Biden for saying voters don't deserve to know court packing stance

Republicans condemned Democratic nominee Joe Biden for saying voters don’t “deserve” to know his stance on court packing until after they’ve voted.

Biden was asked in Las Vegas about his position on packing the court with extra justices — something supported by a number of Democrats, particularly since President Trump announced his intention to confirm Barrett to the seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Biden, who had opposed court packing in the primary, refused to answer the question on Thursday, saying “you’ll know my position on court-packing the day after the election.”

On Friday, a KTNV reporter asked him again about whether he backs court packing, saying, “This is the number one thing that I’ve been asked about from viewers in the past couple of days.”

BIDEN SAYS VOTERS DON’T DESERVE TO KNOW HIS STANCE ON PACKING SUPREME COURT

“Well, you’ve been asked by the viewers who are probably Republicans, who don’t want me continuing to talk about what they’re doing to the court right now,” Biden responded

“Well, sir, don’t the voters deserve to know…?” reporter Ross DiMattei asked.

“No, they don’t…. I’m not gonna play his game, he’d love me to talk about, and I’ve already said something on court packing, he’d love that to be the discussion instead of what he’s doing now,” Biden said, likely referring to President Trump.

When reached for comment, the Biden campaign pointed Fox News to remarks Biden made Saturday to reporters.

“The fact is, the only packing going on is this court is being packed now by the Republicans after the vote has already begun. I’m going to stay focused on it so we don’t take our eyes off the ball here,” Biden said.

“It’s not constitutional what they’re doing. We should be focused on what’s happening right now,” he continued.

“Biden says voters don’t deserve to know if he’d overthrow one of the three branches of government,” Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh wrote on Twitter of Biden’s Friday comments.

JOE BIDEN DOUBLES DOWN ON COURT PACKING: ‘YOU’LL KNOW MY POSITION’ AFTER THE ELECTION

“With the ACB hearings coming up this week, the court packing controversy will get even worse for Biden, who REFUSES to answer,” Murtaugh continued.

“No other candidate would ever get away from refusing to answer the question,” former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley wrote on Twitter of Biden’s repeated refusal to weigh in on court packing.

“Washigton DC politicians and the DC media think we are stupid,” former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell remarked.

“Every Democratic candidate for House or Senate should be challenged: yes or no on Court Packing,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich suggested on Twitter.

“Does Biden think he’s entitled to the office, or somehow due for a coronation?” Trump campaign rapid response director Andrew Clark wrote. “The American people deserve to know his position on this.”

“Such disrespect for the people you’re supposed to be serving!” Elizabeth Harrington, GOP national spokesperson, wrote on Twitter. “Biden doesn’t think Americans deserve to know if we’ll still have a 3rd branch of government if Democrats take power.”

“So the Democratic presidential candidate is telling the voters that he will not tell them if he plans to destroy a core institution in our constitutional system,” said Jonathan Turley, Trump impeachment lawyer.

Fox News’ Adam Shaw and Alex Pappas contributed to this report.