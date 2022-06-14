Republican Young Kim advances to general election in California’s 40th Congressional District

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican incumbent Young Kim has been declared the winner in a primary to represent California’s 40th Congressional District in the U.S. House, fending off a challenge from fellow Republican Greg Raths.

The Associated Press called the race Monday evening at 6.25 p.m. local time.

The primary system in California permits the top two candidates to advance, regardless of their party affiliation, so Democratic candidate Asif Mahmood (47%) and Kim (32%) will advance to the general election.

Kim, 59, who is currently representing California’s 39th Congressional District, was forced to switch districts following a once-in-a-decade voter redistricting effort in the state.

The 40th Congressional District election is key for Republicans as the district could be one they are undoubtedly hoping to keep in the general election.

In the primary, Kim had to fend off a challenge from fellow Republican Greg Raths, a retired U.S. Marines Corps colonel and combat fighter pilot, who previously ran to represent California’s 45th Congressional District.

Raths garnered just 19% among primary voters.

The contest between the Republicans was also notable as Kim won her last general election bid over Democrat Gil Cisneroes (50.6% to 49.4%) while Raths lost his last general election campaign to Democrat Katie Porter (46.5% to Porter’s 53.5%).

Kim and Mahmood will go head-to-head in the general election on November 8, 2022.