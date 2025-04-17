Republican uses George Washington, American Revolution to reject notion Ukraine should surrender to Russia

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb. – who has advocated for the U.S. and Europe to “arm Ukraine to the max” – pointed to the American Revolutionary War to push back against the notion that Ukraine should surrender to Russia.

“I’m glad General George Washington didn’t say ‘Let’s surrender because Great Britain is too powerful and defeating them is unlikely.’ But, that is what some of our leaders are saying to Ukraine, the victim of a Russian invasion. Surrendering to a tyrant is not peace,” Bacon wrote in a post on X.

The congressman wants the U.S. to provide arms to help the embattled Eastern European nation repel Russia.

“European Allies and U.S. should arm Ukraine to the max and help them defend their country against the Russians, and now the North Koreans and Chinese,” Bacon declared in a post on X.

Some Americans oppose the prospect of providing additional aid to bolster Ukraine’s war effort.

But Bacon contends that backing Ukraine is in America’s interests.

“Supporting Ukraine in its struggle against Russian aggression is not only morally right. It is also in our national interest, because the future cost of abandoning Ukraine would vastly outweigh the investment we have made in rejecting Russia’s aggression,” he wrote in a New York Times piece.

“In recent weeks, too many of my fellow Republicans – including Mr. Trump – have treated Russia with velvet gloves, shying away from calling out Mr. Putin’s flatly illegal war and even blaming Ukraine for starting it,” Bacon declared in the piece.