Republican senators issue warning to historic museums ahead of pro-life march: ‘Respect’ free speech

FIRST ON FOX: Republican Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas and Todd Young, R-Indiana are urging historical museums in Washington, D.C., to “respect” the First Amendment rights of pro-life protesters who are expected to descend upon the city on Friday.

“This peaceful exercise of First Amendment rights has historically provided participants with a positive, welcoming experience in our nation’s capital,” the senators wrote in a letter to the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum and the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA).

Two years ago, the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum booted several Catholic students and their chaperones for wearing pro-life attire. Students and chaperones from Our Lady of the Rosary School in Greenville, South Carolina, traveled to Washington, D.C., to participate in the annual National March for Life. The group stood out in matching blue beanies emblazoned with the words “Rosary PRO-LIFE.”

At the time, the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ), representing some students’ parents, claimed museum staff mocked the group, used expletives, and argued the museum was a “neutral zone” prohibiting political or religious messages.

In a settlement reached on March 18, 2024, the Smithsonian Institution resolved a lawsuit with students removed from the National Air and Space Museum for wearing pro-life beanies. As part of the agreement, the Smithsonian committed to providing the students a tour and an apology, updating its policy on clothing with religious and political speech for public-facing security staff, sharing video footage and investigative details of the incident, and paying $50,000.

“While we are pleased that the victims of this harassment received justice, it clearly never should have happened in the first place. No sum of money could truly undue the atrocious acts: officers bearing the badge and force of the federal government openly intimidated and violated the First Amendment rights of peaceful students,” the senators wrote to the museums last week.

“Moreover, American taxpayers footed the bill for the Smithsonian Institution employees’ egregious behavior and apparent lack of adequate training. This cannot happen again,” they said.

That same year, NARA settled a lawsuit in December 2023 after staff reportedly asked visitors to remove pro-life clothing during the March for Life protest earlier that year. The visitors, represented also by the ACLJ, claimed their First Amendment rights were violated. NARA apologized, admitted the incident breached its policies, and agreed to pay $10,000 in legal fees while implementing staff training to prevent future violations.

The senators are urging the institutions to answer questions about whether they have honored prior settlements regarding the treatment of visitors displaying religious or political messages and whether staff have been reminded of policies protecting free speech. NARA is also being asked to commit to maintaining these protections after a key injunction expires in January 2025. Both agencies have been asked to provide detailed explanations of their actions and preparations.

In an email to Fox News Digital, Smithsonian Institution spokesperson Pamela Baker-Masson said, “We will correspond with the Senators.”

NARA did not respond to a request for comment by press deadline.