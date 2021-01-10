Republican Sen. Toomey joins calls for Trump to resign

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., joined the chorus of lawmakers calling for President Trump to leave office, telling CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday that the best course of action would be for the president to resign.

Toomey was asked if agreed with Republican colleague Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, who told the Anchorage Daily News that she wants Trump to step down.

GOP SEN. TOOMEY: TRUMP ‘COMMITTED IMPEACHABLE OFFENSES’

“Yeah, I do,” Toomey said. “I think at this point with just a few days left it’s the best path forward, the best way to get this person in the rearview mirror for us. That could happen immediately. I’m not optimistic it will, but I do think that would be the best way forward.”

Ten days before Trump’s term in office ends, there is a growing list of political figures calling for his ouster. Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., has also said that resignation would be in “the best interest of America,” while Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois has called for Trump’s Cabinet to remove him via the 25th Amendment, which is meant for when a president is unable to carry out the duties of the office.

ARTICLE OF IMPEACHMENT AGAINST TRUMP TO BE INTRODUCED MONDAY IN HOUSE

Meanwhile, nearly 200 House Democrats are co-sponsoring an article of impeachment for “incitement of insurrection” that is expected to be introduced in the House on Monday. Toomey has also said that the president “committed impeachable offenses.”

House Majority Whip Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., told “Fox News Sunday” that a vote on impeachment may take place as early as Tuesday.