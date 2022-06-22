Republican Sen. Cramer suffers ‘serious’ hand injury, may need amputation

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-ND, suffered a “serious” hand injury and may need to undergo an amputation, his office announced Wednesday.

Cramer announced on Twitter that he suffered the injury while “working in the yard” this weekend, though he did not describe specifically what occurred. The injury is to his right hand, he said.

Cramer says he will remain in North Dakota for the time being so he can receive medical care.

“There is a high risk of infection and the possible need for amputation,” his office said in a statement.

SEN. KEVIN CRAMER: BIDEN’S PIPELINE TO PUTIN – HIS DECISION PUTS AMERICAN NATIONAL SECURITY AT RISK

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM SEN. KEVIN CRAMER

He went on to say he is “alert and in good spirits,” however, and is monitoring Senate business.

Cramer’s communications director, Molly Block, later added on Twitter that the risk of amputation relates to the Senator’s fingers, not his whole hand.

“For those curious – the risk of amputation is for his fingers,” Block wrote, adding that Cramer “is cracking jokes that his future NFL career is over.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cramer stated in a separate post that “part of one little finger” is at risk.

The senator expects to return to Washington after Independence Day.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.