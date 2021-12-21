NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., stated that he will not grant the House Jan. 6 Committee’s request to appear before them as part of their investigation into the protests at the Capitol nearly a year ago.

The committee on Monday had sent Perry a letter asking him to appear, specifically stating that they wanted to speak with him regarding alleged efforts to make Jeffrey Clark acting attorney general days prior to the protests.

HOUSE VOTES TO HOLD MARK MEADOWS IN CONTEMPT OF CONGRESS

“I stand with immense respect for our Constitution, the Rule of Law, and the Americans I represent who know that this entity is illegitimate, and not duly constituted under the rules of the US House of Representatives,” Perry tweeted Tuesday morning.

“I decline this entity’s request and will continue to fight the failures of the radical Left who desperately seek distraction from their abject failures of crushing inflation, a humiliating surrender in Afghanistan, and the horrendous crisis they created at our border,” he said.

Fox News reached out to Perry’s office for additional comment and to committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson’s office for a response but neither immediately responded.

“We have received evidence from multiple witnesses that you had an important role in the efforts to install Mr. Clark as acting Attorney General,” the committee’s letter said, citing evidence from then-acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen and then-acting deputy attorney general Richard Donoghue.

The committee requested not only that Perry appear for an interview, but that he provide them with “all relevant electronic or other communications on these and other topics related to January 6th, including your communications with the Trump legal team, the former President himself, and others who were involved in planning the events of January 6th.”