Republican Party war chest dwarfs Democrats’ going into 2020 high season

The Republican Party has nearly eight times as much cash-on-hand as the Democratic Party in the heat of the 2020 primary season.

According to the latest Federal Election Commission (FEC) data released Thursday, covering Jan. 1 through Jan. 31, the Republican National Committee has $76 million cash-on-hand compared with the Democratic National Committee’s $9.9 million.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN, GOP HAUL IN $60 MILLION AMID IMPEACHMENT TRIAL

“Record breaking support for this president and his policies continues to grow as we head full-force into this presidential election year,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement to Fox News.

“Across the country, Americans are choosing President Trump’s record of results over Democrats’ divided field of contenders with no vision for the country, and they are ready for four more years of the great American comeback he has started,” she added.

A spokesperson for the DNC did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN, GOP RAISED NEARLY A HALF-BILLION DOLLARS IN 2019

Meanwhile, the latest FEC filings show that President Trump’s re-election campaign and joint-fundraising committees have $124 million cash-on-hand; while his campaign alone has $92.6 million cash-on-hand.

As for the Democratic primary field, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has $16.8 million; former Vice President Joe Biden has $7.1 million; former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg has $6.6 million; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., has $2.86 million; Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has $2.3 million; and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, has $2 million.

Democratic candidates Tom Steyer and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who are self-funding their campaigns, have far more cash-on-hand. Thursday’s FEC filing showed Bloomberg having a whopping $55.1 million cash-on-hand; and Steyer with $17.8 million.