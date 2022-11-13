Republican Party ‘is dead’ after major midterm election losses in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Nevada: Hawley

Republicans need to rebrand and “build something new” after they failed to retake a majority in the U.S. Senate or meet general expectations for the 2022 midterm elections, one of the party’s younger members said.

On Saturday, shortly after Democrats picked up a key victory in Nevada, where incumbent Democrat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto defeated Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, Republican Sen. Josh Hawley took to Twitter to say the Republican Party “is dead.”

“The old party is dead. Time to bury it. Build something new,” Hawley wrote.

The 42-year-old Missouri Republican is among a younger group of Senate Republicans, who have expressed reservations for or straight opposition to current Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell, 82.

2022 MIDTERM ELECTION RESULTS

Hawley has been vocally critical of the Republican Party after they failed to win in Pennsylvania, where Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz fell short of defeating Senator-elect John Fetterman, and in Arizona, where Sen. Mark Kelly fended off Republican hopeful Blake Masters.

“You can’t expect independent voters to vote Republican unless you give them an agenda they care about,” Hawley added in a tweet on Friday.

The day before, Hawley said the Republican machine “lost big” in the midterms and said their legislative priorities were not being supported by the American people.

“Washington Republicanism lost big Tuesday night. When your ‘agenda’ is cave to Big Pharma on insulin, cave to Schumer on gun control & Green New Deal (‘infrastructure’), and tease changes to Social Security and Medicare, you lose,” he wrote.

He also suggested Republicans failed to present their own ideas and initiatives to voters and only pointed to failures of the Democratic Party.

“Not enough to say the other side is no good. Have to offer an actual agenda,” he wrote.

TRUMP SCOLDS MITCH MCCONNELL AS GOP SENATE MAJORITY BECOMES UNLIKELY AFTER DEMOCRATS KEEP CRUCIAL ARIZONA SEAT

Hawley was also among a group of Republicans, joined by Sens. Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz, Rick Scott, and Cynthia Lummis, who urged the Senate to postpone its leadership election until after the Georgia runoff election with Republican Hershall Walker and Democrat Raphael Warnock.

“The Senate GOP leadership vote next week should be postponed,” Rubio tweeted.

He added: “First we need to make sure that those who want to lead us are genuinely committed to fighting for the priorities & values of the working Americans (of every background) who gave us big wins in states like Florida.”

Hawley agreed.

SENATE GOP WON’T MOVE LEADERSHIP ELECTIONS DESPITE CALLS FOR DELAY

“Exactly right. I don’t know why Senate GOP would hold a leadership vote for the next Congress before this election is finished. We have a runoff in #GASenate – are they saying that doesn’t matter? Don’t disenfranchise,” he wrote.

Several other Republicans, notably including former President Donald Trump have expressed frustration with McConnell following Tuesday’s election results.

“He is the WORST!” Trump wrote on social media.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite calls for a postponement, a Senate GOP aide confirmed to Fox News Digital that the leadership elections will go on as planned.