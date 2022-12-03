Republican John Duarte wins House race in California’s 13th Congressional District

The Associated Press projects that Republican John Duarte will win the House race in California’s 13th Congressional District, defeating Democrat challenger Adam Gray.

There were no incumbents in the race for the district, after current Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., ran for re-election in California’s 12th Congressional District.

Gray, who served in the state assembly before making his bid for congress, was endorsed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., in his race.

As stated on the Democrat’s campaign website, Gray’s midterm focus was to restore “health, education, public safety, jobs, and water” in the West Coast state.

Duarte, a California farmer and businessman, promised to fight against the high cost of living, protect farms, and fight against crime in communities across his state.

“You deserve to thrive, not just survive,” Duarte wrote on his campaign website. “Out-of-touch career politicians have put the needs of big corporations and special interests before us. They have driven prices sky-high with reckless spending. Working Valley families are being forced to choose between food on the table and gas in the tank. As your Congressman I’ll do the right thing – I’ll vote to suspend the gas tax and cut fuel and food prices.”

Just weeks before the midterms, Duarte joined Fox News to discuss California’s high taxes and Gov. Newsom, whom he refers to as the “woke Moses.”

“We have the highest taxes in the country. They keep putting the socialist burden on well-to-do retirees, business owners and their just leading California left and right right now,” Duarte said, moving on to suggest that a record number of families are leaving the Golden State because of Newsom’s policies.

California’s new 13th Congressional District in the Central Valley farm belt produced the closest congressional race in the state this year.

