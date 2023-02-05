Republican Gov. Chris Sununu issues bold prediction about Trump’s 2024 chances: ‘He can’t get it done’

Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says former President Donald Trump has no chance of beating President Biden if he wins the Republican nomination in 2024.

Sununu made the comments during a Sunday appearance on ABC News’s “This Week,” going on to hint at his own aspirations to run for president. Sununu would join Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence and Nikki Haley as top contenders for the 2024 Republican ticket. Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is also a potential candidate, but he has not announced his intentions to run.

“Unfortunately, at the end of the day, November of 22 showed us that, right? Trump is going to be seen as a very extreme candidate. The country is going to push back against it,” Sununu said Sunday.

“It can’t get done. He could get the nomination, but he can’t get it done,” he added.

Sununu rejected polling from the Washington Post and ABC showing ahead of Biden with a 48% to 44% lead. Another poll from Emerson College showed Trump in the lead 44% to 41%.

Sununu went on to suggest he may throw his own hat in the ring in 2024.

“Definitely thinking about it, having those conversations,” Sununu said, responding to a question on the topic. “but at the end of the day, you’re going to have a lot of Republicans that get in that race. They’re all really good people; they’re really good candidates. You have Nikki Haley and Mike Pompeo and Governor DeSantis and a lot of folks who are going to get in.”

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie appeared on the same program later Sunday morning and agreed with Sununu’s assessment, saying he doesn’t think Trump can win.

More Republicans have grown skeptical of Trump following the 2022 midterm elections, which saw Trump-endorsed candidates losing close races across the country. Trump’s losses in hotly-contested Senate races hurt Republicans in particular, costing the party control of the Senate.