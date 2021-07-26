Republican congressman says he has COVID-19 for second time

Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., announced that he, his wife and their son all have coronavirus, and that for him and his wife Becca this is their second bout with COVID-19.

Higgins said that the first time he and his wife had the illness was very early in the pandemic, back in January 2020.

“I have COVID, Becca has COVID, my son has COVID. Becca and I had COVID before, early on, in January 2020, before the world really knew what it was,” Higgins posted on Facebook, adding that “this episode is far more challenging” than the first and that “[i]t has required all of my devoted energy.”

Higgins went on to say that he and his family “are under excellent care and our prognosis is positive.” He noted that their treatment “encompasses western, eastern, and holistic variables,” which is how they deal with all health issues.

Higgins did not say whether he has received a COVID-19 vaccine. Fox News reached out to his office but they did not immediately respond.

The Louisiana Republican ended his post with a message gratitude for his constituents.

“I love and respect you all. I am honored and humbled to serve you in Congress. Our mission will continue,” he said. “My family and I will recover fully. Your prayerful support is felt deep within my family and will never be forgotten.”