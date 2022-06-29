Republican 2024 hopefuls say Republicans are ‘eager to show up’ for midterms after SCOTUS abortion ruling

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Republican 2024 White House hopefuls said the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will energize GOP voters in November’s midterm elections, with potential presidential candidates telling Fox News the ruling will only make voters “eager to show up” to the polls.

Fox News Digital spoke with a number of Republicans who have floated potential 2024 presidential runs following the Supreme Court decision Friday that overturned the 1973 landmark ruling and returned the issue of abortion back to the states.

“Pro-life Americans are overjoyed that they’re finally seeing the fruit of their labor after fighting to protect life for almost 50 years,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told Fox News. “Calls to pack the court are showing America how the radical Left will burn down our institutions when they don’t get their way.”

Blackburn told Fox News that Americans “do not support the Left’s institutional arson and are eager to show up to protect our democracy and the rule of law.”

And Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., told Fox News that the Supreme Court’s ruling is “nothing short of a complete and total victory” for Republicans across the nation.

“Between Joe Biden’s disastrous, failing agenda and the unprecedented energy we’re seeing at the grassroots level, it’s obvious we’re on the precipice of an historic red wave in November, Hawley told Fox News. “The Dobbs decision is nothing short of a complete and total victory for the conservative movement. Republican leaders are finally beginning to deliver on the promises we’ve made for decades.”

Hawley said Republicans, now, have to “embrace this moment and begin to build a brighter future for all American families.”

“This SCOTUS decision was a win not only for the pro-life community but for the whole country,” former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley told Fox News. “Now, laws can be passed where they should be–closer to the people.”

She added: It’s time to do the hard work of supporting as many babies and mothers as we can.”

But some have warned that the Supreme Court’s ruling could actually backfire for Republicans, specifically with pro-choice Republican female voters.

Former President Donald Trump, when asked for a message to his pro-choice supporters after the decision last week, told Fox News: “I think, in the end, this is something that will work out for everybody.”

Other hopefuls like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, didn’t comment on how the decision could affect the November midterm elections, but instead praised the Supreme Court for having “answered the prayers of millions upon millions of Americans.”

The Biden White House, though, has warned of what a Republican-controlled Congress in November could mean for Americans.

“Already Vice President Pence and GOP Leader McCarthy have announced their support for a nationwide ban on abortion, passed by Congress,” White House Gender Policy Council Director Jen Klein said Monday.

“No woman in any state – no matter how pro-choice that state is – would have the right to choose,” Klein continued, adding that “abortion would be illegal everywhere.”

“The ultra-MAGA agenda on choice has never been about ‘states’ rights,'” Klein said. “This has always been about taking away women’s rights, in every single state.”

Klein was referring to comments by Mike Pence and Kevin McCarthy on Friday following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The former vice president, in praising the high court’s ruling, said: “We must not rest and must not relent until the sanctity of life is restored to the center of American law in every state in the land.”

McCarthy, R-Calif., during a press conference, suggested Republicans’ work “is far from done,” and when asked by CNN whether he would back a 15-week nationwide abortion ban, he said: “I’d support that.”

But Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told Fox News that Democrats are just “desperately trying to change the subject from the failed Biden policy agenda, which is what’s really on the ballot.”

“Out of control inflation, sky-high gas prices, and surging crime rates are on the ballot,” Cruz told Fox News. “Chaos at the southern border is on the ballot, and the failures of far-left socialist policies are on the ballot.”

Cruz said that, at the same time, “tens of millions of Americans are celebrating a historic and long-fought victory for life.”

“Democrat strategists are hoping that the rage of liberal activists will somehow distract the working men and women who are suffering daily from Biden’s failures and miraculously change the results in November,” Cruz told Fox News.

Cruz added: “But there is zero evidence that is happening.”

Meanwhile, President Biden, shortly after the ruling last week, urged Congress to codify protections covered by Roe v. Wade into federal law.

The president called on Congress to act, stressing that “no executive action” he takes can change the law.

“Let me be very clear and unambiguous: the only way we can secure a woman’s right to choose – the balance that existed – is for Congress to restore the protections of Roe v. Wade as federal law,” Biden said Friday.

The president said voters “need to make their voices heard” in November’s midterm elections, saying they “must elect more senators, representatives who will codify a woman’s right to choose in the federal law once again.”

“Elect more state leaders to protect this right at the local level,” he said. “We need to restore the protections of Roe as law of the land. We need to elect officials who will do that.”

Biden said that this fall, “Roe is on the ballot.”