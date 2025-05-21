Reporter’s Notebook: House vote on ‘big, beautiful bill’ could come as early as today

We are now in the range where the House could potentially debate and vote on the “big, beautiful bill.”

A vote could come as early as later today or tonight. That may still be a little optimistic, but when things are ready, the House could vote at any time of the day or night between now and Sunday.

The goal of House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., is to vote on the plan before Memorial Day. Fox is told that slamming this up against the holiday recess actually helps the GOP get votes, because members really want to get away for events, graduations and Memorial Day parades.

SPEAKER JOHNSON REACHES TENTATIVE DEAL WITH BLUE STATE REPUBLICANS TO BOOST CAP ON ‘SALT’ DEDUCTION

The House Rules Committee – which serves as the gateway to the House floor for legislation – began its meeting at 1 a.m. ET. It could go all day, but what we’re waiting for is a final “manager’s amendment” from Johnson to make all of the fixes to court the votes of skeptical Republicans. The key to that amendment is to repair things – and not break something else.

REPUBLICAN GOVERNORS SAY THEY ‘STAND UNITED’ IN SUPPORT OF TRUMP’S ‘ONE BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL’

There appears to be an agreement to raise the SALT cap (state and local taxes) for high-tax states.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

So, we’re in the go zone for a potential vote. Other hiccups could arise. And remember that it‘s about the math. The GOP can only lose three votes on its side and still pass the bill.