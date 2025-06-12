Reporter’s Notebook: GOP lawmakers prepare to slash $9.1B from USAID, NPR and PBS in rare vote

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

DOGE targeted tens of billions of dollars in what it deemed waste, fraud and abuse.

But that means nothing unless Congress acts.

For the first time in three decades, lawmakers will vote today to claw back money already appropriated. This is money DOGE recommended eliminating, and since Congress has the power of the purse, that requires a roll call vote.

Today’s spending cancellation plan targets USAID, NPR and PBS.

But it’s about the math.

There is some skepticism among Republicans who support public broadcasting or foreign aid programs.

This bill amounts to cutting $9.1 billion in spending. That’s a federal teardrop – as Republicans often talk about reining in federal dollars. This is their chance to do it.

The vote will be tight, and it would be an embarrassment for House Republicans if the bill fails, and they stumble to implement even a pedestrian cut – especially since they historically talk a good game about the debt and deficits.