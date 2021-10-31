Rep. Waltz slams US companies ‘drunk on Chinese money,’ says they pose serious threat to America

Republican Florida Rep. Michael Waltz slammed U.S. companies and other organizations that are “drunk on Chinese money,” and praised NBA player Enes Kanter for taking a public stand against supporting the country.

“At the end of the day, Maria, we’ve talked about [China’s] military build up. Their manufacturing base. They’re launching hypersonics. They’re doing it with our money between Hollywood, between sports, between Wall Street. Firms like Blackrock, that are telling people to triple their investments into China. Enough is enough,” Waltz said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo.”

“I call on all Americans: When you see ‘Made in China,’ put it down. If you care about social justice. Well, let me tell you where slavery is happening. It’s happening right now where women are being abused. They’re being imprisoned, they’re being forced to be sterilized. It’s a genocide going on as we speak. But because everybody is drunk on Chinese money, including the Olympic sponsors that are happening in February, that everybody wants to turn a blind eye.”

CELTICS’ ENES KANTER SAYS CHINA’S ‘INSECURE TYRANT’ XI JINPING SHOULDN’T HOST OLYMPICS

His comments come after China tried to quell U.S. concerns last week surrounding its launch of a hypersonic missile, saying such a launch is “routine.” The high-speed missile is capable of evading U.S. defense systems by orbiting the Earth, and reports of the test were confirmed by the Pentagon.

NIKE IS ‘A BRAND OF CHINA AND FOR CHINA,’ CEO SAYS DURING EARNINGS CALL

“I want people to make money all day long, but not when it comes to the expense of U.S. national security. And when the head of China has talked about replacing the American dream with the China dream, enough,” Waltz said.

Waltz also praised Celtics player Enes Kanter, who slammed Chinese President Xi Jinping for human rights violations, and voiced opposition to China hosting the upcoming 2022 Olympics.

CHINA SAYS ITS AN ‘IMAGINARY ENEMY’ OF US, CLAIMS HYPERSONIC MISSILE TEST WAS ‘ROUTINE’

“I can’t praise him more highly for having some moral courage. Finally, we have a celebrity, or a sports star, willing to put their money on the table for what they know is right,” Waltz said of the Celtics player.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“And he also calls out LeBron James. He calls out Michael Jordan. He calls out the head of Nike, who is looking at 20 to 40% of their future growth in China. The CEO of Nike said ‘We are a company for China,'” Waltz continued.