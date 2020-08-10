Rep. Waltz, ex-Green Beret, warns against Susan Rice as VP pick: I was on front lines of her 'poor judgment'

Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice is unfit to be vice president because her policy ideas cannot be implemented amid the “kind of threats the United States is facing around the world,” Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., said on Monday.

“I was on the front lines of Susan Rice’s poor judgment, bad policy, she would be bad for our military and dangerous for this country,” the former Green Beret commander told “Fox & Friends.”

“I had to lead the search for Bowe Bergdahl, where men died looking for him. He abandoned his unit and then to see Susan Rice declaring him a hero who served with honor and distinction after all of that was just a slap in the face for me and it was a slap in the face for everyone out there looking for him,” Waltz said.

Rice, rumored to be on Joe Biden’s running mate short list, is dismissing what she has described as “harping” from Republicans on her role in the Obama administration’s response to the 2012 Benghazi terror attack.

Rice blasted Republicans for failing to summon any outrage when, “under Donald Trump’s watch,” three Americans were killed on a U.S. military base in Pensacola, Fla., last year in a terrorist attack inspired by Al Qaeda.

It appears to be the first foreign-directed terrorist attack on U.S. soil since 9/11 – “because the Defense Department failed to adequately vet the Saudi military personnel who are being trained on that base,” she said in an interview with The Atlantic. “But no investigation, no outrage, not a boo out of congressional Republicans.”

Waltz said that Rice would “refuse to call a terrorist a terrorist by calling them an extremist.”

“Year after year of cutting the military’s budget, she would move our foreign policy backward, not forward,” Waltz said.

“She was responsible for the worst of the Obama-Biden foreign policy: Russia on the march, China on the march in the South China sea, the Iran deal, embracing Cuba, embracing Venezuela, ignoring North Korea and their missile and nuclear programs. At the end of the day, Rice, Biden, Obama see America as part of the problem, not a part of the solution so [the policy] was pull back and apologize.”

