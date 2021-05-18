Rep. Virginia Foxx becomes 5th House member fined for failing to pass through metal detectors

North Carolina Rep. Virginia Foxx on Tuesday became the latest Republican to be slapped with a $5,000 fine for evading House metal detectors erected following the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Capitol Police reported that Foxx exited the elevators to access the House floor for a vote Thursday.

HOUSE ETHICS COMMITTEE TO REVIEW GOP APPEAL FOR MAGNETOMETER FINES FOLLOWING CAPITOL ATTACK

The 77-year old Republican then “ran through the magnetometer” and “threw her bag underneath the table” next to the metal detectors and “loudly stated she was late for a vote and not slowing down.”

Two officers then raised their hands and said “Ma’am” in an attempt to stop Foxx. She reportedly ignored the officers and entered the House floor.

The report submitted to the House Ethics Committee said the officers then observed Foxx while she was in the House chamber to cast her vote.

Foxx then returned to the security screening station to collect her bag and complete the required security check, reportedly telling the officers “good thing no one stopped me.”

Fox News could not immediately reach the North Carolina congresswoman for comment.

HOUSE ADOPTS RULE TO FINE LAWMAKERS WHO REFUSE TO USE METAL DETECTORS

According to the Capitol Police statement, Politico reporter Olivia Beavers saw the interaction and told the officers, “I don’t want to get you guys in trouble, but I’m going to be reporting on that.”

Beavers later approached Foxx to question her on the incident to which Foxx allegedly yelled, “Why don’t you deal with things that are important?”

The North Carolina Republican is the fifth member of Congress to be fined under a security measure proposed by Nancy Pelosi and approved by the Democrat-controlled House earlier this year.

Rep. Jim Clyburn is the only Democrat to have been fined so far, though he has appealed the ticket.

Three other GOP lawmakers, including Reps. Louie Gohmert of Louisiana, Andrew Clyde of Georgia and Hal Rogers of Kentucky, filed appeals earlier this year contesting their magnetometer fines – but to no avail.

Clyde is the only member of Congress to be slapped with the hefty $10,000 fine issued for a second magnetometer offense.