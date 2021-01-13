Rep. Stefanik slams Harvard for bowing to 'woke left mob' by removing her from advisory board

Harvard University is “bowing to the woke left mob,” Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., said on Wednesday after being removed from the school’s advisory board for supporting the GOP’s objection to the 2020 presidential election.

“There was a petition signed by hundreds of alumni. This is nothing new to me. There are petitions like this all of the time, but they are purging supporters of President Trump,” Stefanik told “Fox & Friends.”

Stefanik served as the only Trump supporter on the advisory board of Harvard’s Institute of Politics.

“So, now, they have eliminated the one Trump voter and now they have 100% Joe Biden voters.”

The school announced Tuesday that the four-term congresswoman from upstate New York and strong supporter of President Trump was removed from its Senior Advisory Committee in the wake of last week’s attack on the U.S. Capitol due to her “public assertions about voter fraud in November’s presidential election that have no basis in evidence.”

“She has made public statements about court actions related to the election that are incorrect,” Harvard Kennedy School Dean Douglas Elmendorf added in a letter. “Moreover, these assertions and statements do not reflect policy disagreements but bear on the foundations of the electoral process through which this country’s leaders are chosen.”

Stefanik joined nearly 150 fellow House Republicans in supporting Trump’s unsuccessful push to reverse his presidential election defeat at the hands of President-elect Joe Biden. Their votes came after the storming of the Capitol hours earlier on Wednesday by supporters of the president who were encouraged by Trump to march to the Capitol and show strength as they protested congressional certification of the election.

Elmendorf said in his letter that the school originally asked Stefanik to resign from the committee, and when she declined, “I told her that I would therefore remove her from the IOP’s Senior Advisory Committee at this time.”

Stefanik stands by her objections to the electors of four states in the 2020 presidential election because she claimed there were “constitutional issues.”

“I focused on the constitutional issues, not on the voter fraud issues. I really focused on state elections like election law, unelected judges, governors who unilaterally changed election law in states like Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin, and Michigan,” Stefanik said.

Stefanik went on to say, “This is political, but, what is really sad is this is the trend we are seeing on college campuses across America that there is no tolerance for conservative viewpoints. Make no mistake, this is just going to be one example. Harvard is already refusing to accept speakers who have worked in the Trump administration and the people it hurts the most are the students.”

