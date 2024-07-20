Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee has passed away after battle with pancreatic cancer

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, has died at the age of 74 following a battle with pancreatic cancer, her office announced Friday night.

“Today, with deep grief for our loss yet deep gratitude for the life she shared with us, we announce the passing of United States Representative Sheila Jackson Lee of the 18th Congressional District of Texas,” her office said in a statement.

Jackson Lee, who has been representing Texas’ 18th congressional district for 30 years, said last month she had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

“A fierce champion of the people, she was affectionately and simply known as ‘Congresswoman’ by her constituents in recognition of her near-ubiquitous presence and service to their daily lives for more than 30 years,” the statement continued.

She previously battled breast cancer, having been diagnosed in 2011, before announcing the following year she was cancer free.

“A local, national, and international humanitarian, she was acknowledged worldwide for her courageous fights for racial justice, criminal justice, and human rights, with a special emphasis on women and children,” her office said.

Prior to her time in Congress, Jackson Lee served as a judge before she was elected to an at-large Houston City Council seat in 1989.

Last year, she ran an unsuccessful campaign for Houston mayor, losing by a wide margin to then-state Sen. John Whitmire, also a Democrat, before announcing she would seek re-election in Congress.

“Her legislative victories impacted millions, from establishing the Juneteenth Federal Holiday to reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act,” her office stated.

“However, she impacted us most as our beloved wife, sister, mother, and Bebe (grandmother),” the statement continued. “She will be dearly missed, but her legacy will continue to inspire all who believe in freedom, justice, and democracy. God bless you Congresswoman and God bless the United States of America.”

Lawmakers mourned the congresswoman’s death after learning of her passing Friday night.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said Jackson Lee was an “inimitable force for change and a warrior for justice over the course of her historic, trailblazing career.

“Sheila Jackson Lee was an accomplished legislator, passionate public servant, loving mentor and wonderful friend to so many of us in the Congressional Black Caucus and House Democratic Caucus family,” Jeffries said in a statement. “I am grateful for her fearless advocacy, fierce determination, formidable service and legacy of leadership. Rep. Jackson Lee will be deeply missed by so many in her district and throughout the nation. Our prayers are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time. May she forever rest in power.”

The Congressional Black Caucus said Jackson Lee was a “titan” and “stalwart member of Congress.” The congresswoman was a member of the Congressional Black Caucus.

“Jackson Lee was a patriot and a fighter to the very end,” the Congressional Black Caucus said in a statement. “Words cannot express the sense of loss our Caucus feels for our beloved friend. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.”

She is survived by her husband, Elwyn Lee, and her two children, Jason and Erica.

The congresswoman’s funeral arrangements are pending.