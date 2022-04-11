Rep. Roy, 75 House Republicans press Biden admin to resume police escorts for veteran ‘honor flights’ in DC

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A group of 76 House Republicans Monday is pressing President Biden’s administration to resume government escorts for “honor flights” that allow elderly veterans to tour war memorials in Washington, D.C.

Led by Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, the group is asking Department of Interior (DOI) Secretary Deb Haaland to re-authorize United States Park Police (USPP) to provide the tours with “vehicular escort services granted in previous years.”

HONORING HEROES AT THE NATIONAL INFANTRY MUSEUM IN GEORGIA

The honor flights are organized by the private nonprofit group Honor Flight Network, which was founded in 2005. According to the group’s website, its mission is to “celebrate America’s veterans by inviting them to share in a day of honor at our nation’s memorials.” It flies veterans from around the U.S. to D.C., often with special medical accommodations, so that they can view the memorials they otherwise may never have the chance to see.

“Since its founding, the Honor Flight Network has taken more than 245.000 World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War and terminally ill veterans on an all-expense paid trip to visit our nation’s capital,” the 75 House Republicans said. “In order to accomplish its worthy vision, it is imperative that DOI provide USPP escort services to Honor Flight Hubs slated to arrive this spring.”

HAWAII’S HIDDEN TREASURES INCLUDE THESE HISTORIC WAR MONUMENTS IN OAHU

They added: “It is imperative that veterans – particularly those with physical disabilities – have the necessary parking access to ensure ease of entry to each war memorial to get the full experience they have earned.”

Among the 75 co-signers of the letter were House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, Peter Meijer, R-Mich., Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and more.

This isn’t the first effort from members of Congress to press the Interior Department on escorts for Honor Flight Network. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., led a letter with a bipartisan group of the Florida congressional delegation last month.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the Military Times, a DOI spokesperson said Haaland “is deeply committed to honoring the sacrifices that veterans and our families make” but didn’t address the Honor Flight Network escorts.

“As a nation, we owe it to our heroes to give them the utmost honor and privilege that they deserve on their Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.,” the House GOP letter also says.