Rep. Reed says brick thrown through campaign office window in 'politically motivated' attack

Rep. Tom Reed, R-N.Y., said his campaign office in Corning, N.Y. was damaged in what he called a “politically motivated” attack early Wednesday morning.

A brick was thrown into the glass window around 1:30 a.m in the city’s downtown business district, just blocks from Reed’s home. Glass shattered throughout the office but no one was working at the time.

The window that was targeted was adorned with big campaign posters for Reed.

“The brick hit right where my face was. So, it’s very clear to me that it was politically motivated out of hatred,” Reed told Fox News.

“The bottom line is, we should not be resolving our differences with violence,” Reed added. “It’s just totally unacceptable.”

The Corning Police Department responded to the scene and police are conducting a criminal investigation, Reed’s campaign said. A phone call to the department was not immediately returned Wednesday afternoon.

Reed said the attack was shocking for his quaint hometown and he’s grateful no one was hurt.

He praised the Corning Police Department and said he’s confident the person or people responsible will be brought to justice.

He had bipartisan support Wednesday from Republican Assemblyman Phil Palmesano and Corning Mayor Bill Boland, a Democrat, who joined him at the damaged office to condemn the attack.

“We’re not used to this,” Reed said. “This isn’t us. We don’t resort to violence. The vast majority of the people of Corning, in the 23rd congressional district, are just good, honest, hardworking people. … So, this is something that’s different.”

“This extreme behavior is unacceptable,” Reed said in a statement. “Volunteers are usually sitting right by that window. I am thankful no one was here when this happened, and no one was hurt.”