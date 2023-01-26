Rep. Nehls introduces China Lied, People Died Act to make CCP repay US $4.6 trillion in federal COVID relief

FIRST ON FOX: Texas Rep. Troy Nehls, a Republican, introduced a bill to prohibit federal funds from going to China until the communist nation pays the U.S. back the $4.6 trillion spent by the American government for COVID-19 relief.

Nehls introduced the China Lied, People Died Act on Thursday that would require China to pay back the trillions of dollars of congressionally-appropriated funds spent in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that originated in Wuhan.

Additionally, the bill would prohibit federal funds from going to China until after the communist nation pays America back.

COVID OUTBREAK IN CHINA INFECTS 80% OF POPULATION

The former sheriff said that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is “singlehandedly responsible” for the millions of people killed by COVID-19 and the House GOP majority will work to make China pay back the $4.6 trillion in federal coronavirus relief and more.

“My first order of business this Congress is holding China accountable,” Nehls told Fox News Digital. “The Chinese Communist Party is singlehandedly responsible for the loss of a million lives in the United States and causing one of the worst economic disasters in the history of our country.”

“With a Republican majority, we will work to force the CCP to pay back the $4.6 trillion in Congressionally appropriated funds, as well as the $16 trillion of American taxpayer dollars that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Texas Republican continued.

CHINA ACTS AGAINST COVID POLICY CRITICS, SUSPENDS SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

In addition to the China Lied, People Died Act, Nehls’ hardline stance on the CCP manifested a House resolution earlier this month that would have the House hold China responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic and require the country to pay the U.S. $16 trillion for economic losses to Americans.

Joining Nehls on the bill is Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert.

Nehls’ bill comes amid a House GOP majority that is already geared up to probe the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., recently announced the formation of the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, which will investigate the beginnings of the pandemic that rocked the world.

The possibility of a major COVID-19 rebound in China over the next two or three months is remote as 80% of people have been infected, a prominent Chinese government scientist said on Saturday.