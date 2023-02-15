Rep. Nancy Mace slams Mary Trump for ‘racist AF tweet’ about Nikki Haley

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., on Wednesday called out former President Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, for what she described as a racist tweet about former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

Mace’s comments came after Mary Trump, a podcaster and psychologist, made her thoughts on Haley quite clear.

“First of all, f— you Nimrata Haley,” wrote Trump. “Second, you are a racist, anti-American sell-out. Third, my friend @DeeTwoCents [podcaster Danielle Moodie] has more integrity, intelligence, passion, and decency in one fingernail than you have in your entire being. Finally, @NikkiHaley, you will never be president.”

Haley, who also served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations in the Trump administration, announced her 2024 presidential campaign this week. She was born Nimrata Nikki Randhawa in South Carolina to immigrant Indian Punjabi Sikh parents and has gone by her middle name since birth.

Mace noted the history of Haley’s name in a tweet responding to Trump.

“This you?” wrote Mace. “Also, as for your racist AF tweet, Nikki is her middle name, she” used it since birth. It’s also Punjabi. Get. Some. Help.”

Mace also included a tweet from Trump in August 2021 saying she was “having a hard time understanding why it’s so difficult for so many people to be kind.”

Trump’s tweet appeared to have been prompted by Haley’s official campaign launch video, in which Haley as a narrator says some people think America’s “ideas are not just wrong but racist and evil” while showing clips of Moodie and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

Moodie responded on Twitter, writing, “I’m proud to be #WokeAF all day every f—ing day to push back against handmaidens like Haley.”

After Haley announced her presidential bid, journalists from prominent media outlets such as CNN, ABC, and MSNBC quickly launched a wave of attacks against her — including targeting her Indian heritage.

With her announcement, Haley joined former President Trump in vying for the 2024 Republican nomination.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mary and Donald Trump have an infamously poor relationship, launching several public attacks against each other.