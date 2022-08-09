Rep. Mike Turner demands FBI briefing on raid at Mar-a-Lago: ‘Exceptionally skeptical’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Ohio congressman is demanding answers about the FBI’s raid on former President Trump’s estate on Monday morning.

Sources tell Fox News that the FBI executed a search warrant to find documents President Trump allegedly moved to Florida after he vacated the White House in January 2021.

The raid – which has drawn outrage from the former president’s supporters – has also caught the eye of at least one member of the House Intelligence Committee.

Ranking member Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, wrote a letter to FBI director Christopher Wray demanding an “immediate” briefing into the matter.

TRUMP SAYS MAR-A-LAGO HOME IN FLORIDA ‘UNDER SIEGE’ BY FBI AGENTS

“I am unaware of any actual or alleged national security threat posed by any information, data, or documents in the possession of former President Trump,” Rep. Turner said in a letter on Monday.

“Congress deserves immediate answers from you as to the actions you ordered,” Rep. Turner continued. “I hereby request an immediate briefing by you to Members of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence concerning any national security threats used to justify your decision.”

GOP SLAMS ‘WEAPONIZATION’ OF DOJ AFTER TRUMP’S MAR-A-LAGO RAIDED BY FBI; DEMS CALL IT ‘ACCOUNTABILITY’

“I am exceptionally skeptical of this being anything other than politically motivated,” the congressman tweeted on Monday night. “There are serious questions about the unprecedented FBI raid reportedly seeking classified materials from former President Trump’s residence.”

Per protocol, FBI director Wray would have been aware of the raid and given a full briefing about it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The concern over the former president’s documents was referred to the Justice Department by the National Archives and Records Administration. The agency alleges that it found classified material in 15 boxes at the residence.