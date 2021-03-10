Rep. Michael Waltz: COVID relief package 'largest expansion of the welfare state' since the 1960s

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., lambasted Democrats over the passage of the latest $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill Wednesday, telling Fox Business Network’s “Making Money with Charles Payne” that they “are selling this with a four-letter word called ‘free’.”

WALTZ: This is $5.5 trillion we’ve spent now under the umbrella of COVID. That is more than the GDP of the rest of the world, the entire world, except for China and the U.S. We spent $4.5 trillion on World War II. We’ve now exceeded that.

One thing we need to do a better job of getting out there are some of the pay-fors that’s gone into this. China continues to be the big winner here. At the end of the day, they unleashed this virus on the world. They covered it up. Now, we are bankrupting ourselves in order to deal with it and Chinese military planners plan for the day — which will just be in the next five or six years — when the United States goes upside down on its entitlements budget to begin their moves militarily.

I left another briefing where China has now exceeded us in research and development investments because we can’t afford to anymore. The [House] vote today [is] just putting our foot on the pedal towardsbankruptcy and that fiscal cliff.

Look what they have been able to do under the guise of COVID relief. This is the largest expansion of the welfare state since Lyndon Baines Johnson in the 1960s. This is headlong in-line with the liberal progressive agenda. The amount of things they have been able to cram through under the guise of COVID has been truly jaw-dropping.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW