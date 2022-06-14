Rep. Maxine Waters tests positive for COVID for second time this year after attending Summit of the Americas

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., for the second this year, has tested positive for COVID-19 after attending last week’s Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles.

“Yesterday, after learning of a potential exposure at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, I was notified that I tested positive for COVID,” Waters said in a statement released Tuesday. “I am currently isolating and have no symptoms.”

Waters, who is vaccinated and double boosted, tested positive for the virus in April but said she did not experience any symptoms.

“If you haven’t received the vaccine and/or booster, I encourage you to do so,” Waters said in her Tuesday statement. “I am feeling fine and resting at home.”

Waters is among a growing list of political leaders who have tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the Summit of the Americas, which gathered dignitaries, diplomats, and business leaders from across the hemisphere.

President Biden’s top health official, U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra, announced Monday he had tested positive for the virus – for the second time in less than a month – after attending the summit.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also announced Monday that he had tested positive after attending the event.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.