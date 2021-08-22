Rep. Matt Gaetz marries girlfriend Ginger Luckey in small California ceremony

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., married girlfriend Ginger Luckey in a small, private ceremony in Southern California on Saturday.

Gaetz, 39, and Luckey, 26, were wedded by Sergio Gor, a former staffer for Republican Sen. Rand Paul, in a ceremony attended by about 40 people on Catalina Island, Vanity Fair reported.

ORGY, UNDERAGE GIRLS, SEX GAMES AND EXTORTION: INSIDE THE ALLEGATIONS SURROUND REP. MATT GAETZ

The couple had previously told Vanity Fair they planned to get married next August, making Saturday’s wedding a surprise to the public. Gaetz proposed to Luckey on Dec. 30 at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, according to the magazine. He reportedly cooked Saturday’s wedding menu himself, including BBQ chicken legs, grilled vegetables, and a watermelon salad.

“I love my wife!” Gaetz announced Saturday on Twitter, including a photo of the couple.

“#GaetzGetsLuckey,” Luckey tweeted.

The wedding comes as Gaetz is currently being investigated as part of a sex trafficking probe that led to the arrest and plea deal of his former associate, Joel Greenberg. Gaetz, who is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paying her to travel across state lines, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Last month, amid speculation that Luckey and Gaetz split up during the course of the investigation, Luckey tweeted, “Never Left. Never Leaving,” with a photo of the couple on the beach.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I’ve always been blown away by his character, which is interesting when people criticize it,” Luckey told Vanity Fair during an interview in New York City late last month. “Well, you guys don’t know Matt. I know Matt. Matt cooks me dinner every night.”

“The hardest part is hearing from family and friends that have been harassed because of it,” she continued. “Matt has been growing his political career. I am a tough person and knew that I had signed up for this when I decided to be with him for the rest of my life. But they didn’t do anything.”