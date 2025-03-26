Rep. Lauren Boebert suggests GOP could rename DC ‘District of America’: ‘Keep the jokes at bay’

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., on Tuesday urged House lawmakers to stop “making fun” of President Donald Trump‘s renaming of the Gulf of America, suggesting Washington, D.C., could face the same fate.

Boebert made the remarks during a legislative hearing on the Gulf of America Act to support Trump’s executive order.

“I would caution my colleagues on the other side of the aisle to refrain from making fun of the Gulf of America because next up may end up being the District of America that we are working on,” she said during a Water, Fisheries and Wildlife Subcommittee hearing.

GOOGLE MAPS UPDATE: GULF OF AMERICA, MOUNT MCKINLEY WILL BE IN AFTER TRUMP ORDERS NAME CHANGES

“So just, you know, keep the jokes at bay, and maybe we’ll just stick with the Gulf of America for now,” she added.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Boebert’s office.

Trump changed the name of the Gulf of Mexico days after taking office. He also reversed the name of Alaska’s Denali mountain back to Mount McKinley.

WASHINGTON POST EDITORIAL BOARD LINKS DC MAYOR’S DECISION TO REMOVE BLM ART TO A ‘VICTORY FOR THE CITY’

Trump has often criticized D.C. leaders for their inability to rid the city of violent crime.

“We’re cleaning up our city,” Trump said during a speech at the Justice Department earlier this month. “We’re cleaning up this great capital, and we’re not going to have crime. And we’re not going to stand for crime. And we’re going to take the graffiti down. And we’re already taken to tents down there.”

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered the removal of Black Lives Matter Plaza across the street from the White House after being pressured by Republicans.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP