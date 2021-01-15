Rep. Lauren Boebert says she's received death threats over perceived suggestion she had helped rioters

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., said she has been receiving death threats after it was suggested, she believed, that she played a role in aiding insurrectionists who laid siege on Capitol Hill last week.

Rep. Sean Maloney, D-N.Y., gave an interview to MSNBC this week confirming that a member of Congress – who supports carrying a gun in the House and had recently clashed with Capitol Police – had given a tour to potential rioters.

Boebert, who fits both criteria, assumed Maloney was implying that she had given the tour, which she denied as “categorically false” in a letter to the New York Democrat.

Many members of the American public also assumed Maloney meant that Boebert had given the tour, which resulted in some dangerous consequences.

“Your failure to factcheck any of these lies or even talk to me before doing an interview on a national television network has resulted in my office receiving numerous death threats and hundreds of vile phone calls and emails,” Boebert’s letter read.

She called his allegations an “embarrassment” to the House and urged him to correct himself on record as soon as possible.

Maloney countered, however, that he never mentioned Boebert’s name.

During an interview with MSNBC, Maloney referenced the tour that a fellow congress member had seen given – though he did explicitly not say who gave the tour.

“Some of our new colleagues, the same ones, of course, who believe in conspiracy theories and who want to carry guns in the House Chamber, who today – today – have been yelling at Capitol Police,” Maloney said during the interview.

He went on to say that lawmakers find themselves in a “sad reality” where the “enemy is within” and they cannot trust one another.

“But now we can’t be sure a member of Congress won’t bring a gun to the inauguration,” Maloney said. “We can’t be sure a member of this body wouldn’t be bringing people around the night before who the next day might have been participating in the murder of a Capitol Police officer.”

When asked who the member was, he said he couldn’t be sure, but when the outlet found out that would be “a real story.”

Maloney also tweeted a transcript of his interview to prove that he did not bring up Boebert’s name.

After reading Maloney’s tweet, Boebert apologized for going at him – but asked him to clarify with MSNBC so that the death threats would stop.

Boebert’s name appeared in headlines this week after she had a disagreement with Capitol Police officers who wanted to check her bag after she had set off the chamber’s new metal detectors.

She referred to the metal detectors as “another political stunt” by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.