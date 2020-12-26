Rep. Kinzinger swipes at Trump, fellow House GOP for denying election loss: 'It's sad'

Rep. Adam Kinzinger on Saturday called out President Trump and House Republicans who back his “crazy conspiracies” and denials that he lost the election to President-elect Joe Biden.

The Illinois Republican took special aim at Trump’s accusations that the Justice Department (DOJ) and the FBI “should be ashamed” for somehow not joining him to call into question the 2020 presidential election results.

“My God. Trying to burn the place down on the way out because you can’t handle losing,” Kinzinger tweeted. “No evidence, nothing but your temper tantrum and crazy conspiracies. Embarrassing. #RestoreOurGOP.”

Kinzinger, an Air Force veteran who has served in Congress for 10 years, blasted his GOP colleagues for attempting to force a debate on election fraud on Jan. 6 when Congress is to certify Biden’s electoral college win, accusing them of just trying to raise money.

“All this talk about Jan 6th from @realDonaldTrump and other congressional grifters is simply explained: they will raise money and gain followers by blaming everyone else knowing full well they can’t do anything,” Kinzinger tweeted. “It’s sad, and an utter scam.”

Kinzinger got backup from Michigan Rep. Paul Mitchell, who is “disaffiliating” with the GOP over Trump’s ongoing election fraud claims.

“It is a scam of epic scale — hundreds of millions raised,” Mitchell tweeted of Trump’s continued fundraising. “And if you look at the fine print — little going to @realDonaldTrump legal fund the majority to his new PAC. And a non-profit has been formed to employ others of his minions. SCAMS!”

Meanwhile, a growing number of GOP members of Congress intend to object to the certification of Biden’s win on Jan. 6, according to Rep.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.

The long-shot effort is designed to force a prolonged debate on election fraud and respond to concerns from the base who believe, without evidence, that the election was stolen.

Congressional rules require a House member and senator to simultaneously challenge a state’s electoral slate when they jointly convene on Jan. 6. Greene said some senators are on board, though she declined to name them publicly.

The group intends to object to electors of at least six states — Michigan, Georiga, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Nevada — all states that Biden carried. That could force a two-hour debate on the election results in each of those states and then a vote on accepting that state’s slate of electoral votes.

Republicans not backing the effort will face consequences at the ballot box, Greene said.

“Anyone not hopping on board to stand up against a stolen election and defend the people’s votes will have to answer to their constituents in 2022,” Greene, a hardline Trump supporter, told Fox News on Saturday.

“What most Republicans that have held office a long time don’t realize is that over the past four years, Republican voters have become loyal to Trump and the ‘America First’ agenda. These Republicans will find themselves in a new reality next cycle.”

She encouraged her colleagues to look at the evidence they plan to present on irregularities in voting in these swing states. To date, there has been no evidence produced by the Trump campaign of any systematic fraud that would overturn the election results.

“The Republican base is now fractured and the large majority is loyal to the leader that defends the people and puts Americans first,” Greene said. “This is what Americans have wanted for so long. And that leader is President Donald John Trump.”

Trump has repeatedly alleged he beat Biden and claims there was widespread voter fraud. But states have stood by their results and courts have rejected Trump’s legal claims in dozens of cases. Attorney General William Barr, who has since stepped down, said last month his Justice Department has not seen fraud on the kind of scale that could flip the election.

In addition to winning the Electoral College vote 306 to 232, Biden won the popular vote by more than 7 million votes.