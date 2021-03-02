Rep. Kathleen Rice leads calls for Cuomo to resign after third accuser comes forward: ‘The time has come’

U.S. Rep. Kathleen Rice, D-N.Y., called on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign late Monday after a third woman accused him of unwanted sexual advances.

The claim by Anna Ruch in The New York Times followed allegations by two former Cuomo aides last week that the governor had sexually harassed them while they worked for him. Ruch claimed to the Times that Cuomo put his hand on her bare lower back at a 2019 wedding, then asked to kiss her. Ruch said the encounter left her “confused and shocked and embarrassed.”

“The time has come,” tweeted Rice, a former district attorney who represents part of Nassau County on Long Island. “The Governor must resign.”

Other Democratic lawmakers from the Empire State followed suit.

New York State Assemblywoman Jessica González-Rojas tweeted, “It’s time for Governor Cuomo to resign.”

“I’ve seen more than enough as well: @NYGovCuomo needs to resign,” tweeted New York state senator Gustavo Rivera in agreement

Prior to Ruch’s allegations, several Democrats have called for investigations into the earlier sexual harassment claims brought by the former aides, Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called those accusations “painful,” tweeting Sunday: “Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett’s detailed accounts of sexual harassment by Gov. Cuomo are extremely serious and painful to read. There must be an independent investigation – not one led by an individual selected by the Governor, but by the office of the Attorney General.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio joined the fray as well, telling CNN’s “The Lead” Monday, “We need a full investigation. If it proves that these allegations are true, how can someone lead a state if they’ve done these kind of things?”

Republicans were also outspoken in their demands that the scandal-ridden governor leave office. New York City councilman Joe Borelli tweeted, “I told you more stories would be coming out… … and this won’t be the last. @NYGovCuomo has to resign. #Cuomosgottago.”

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., concurred: “Cuomo weaponized the Moreland Commission against his political opponents. Several of his close associates have been convicted of corruption. He hid nursing home deaths. And now he’s facing multiple allegations of sexual harassment. The pattern is clear. Cuomo must resign.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

One person who acknowledged the allegations, but did not comment further on them, is CNN’s Chris Cuomo, the younger brother of the accused governor.

“Obviously I’m aware of what is going on with my brother,” the “Cuomo Prime Time” host told viewers. “And obviously I cannot cover it because he is my brother. Now, of course, CNN has to cover it. They have covered it extensively and they will continue to do so.”