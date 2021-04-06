Rep. Jordan: Biden's immigration policies have led to 'more than a crisis' at the border, 'It is chaos'

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, slammed President Biden for undoing Trump’s border policies on “The Ingraham Angle” Tuesday, following reports that the administration is considering finishing construction of the border wall.

REP. JIM JORDAN: They’re talking about building the wall, continuing to build the wall, because we heard from every single agent that walls work, they funnel people to the ports of entry, which is how you want the system to work and is just good common sense. But understand, two and a half months ago, before President Trump left office, he said, you undo our policies, you will get a tidal wave of people flooding our border. That’s exactly what we have, cause they undid his remain in Mexico policy while you do the processing. They undid the deportation policy. And as you said, they announced to the world we’re not going to finish construction on the wall, even though they’re now reconsidering. Those three things have led to the tidal wave … It’s more than a crisis. It is chaos on the border. They said last month was the single busiest month they have had since they’ve been keeping data in records that Border Patrol. So that’s how bad the situation is. Thank God for these agents who are working their tail off, but they are overwhelmed right now.

This has been the left’s hard policy that Joe Biden announced, you know, these changes that they wanted to make. We should just forget that these were the policies that President Trump put in place. They were just good policies. If that helps them put back in his policies, that’s what we should do because they work. Good policy works. The agents told us today that 40 percent of their man-hours are for processing this huge influx of people coming into our country, 40 percent. So that’s how serious it is. We saw one pod where COVID protocols dictate there should be only thirty-three kids in this area. There were five hundred and twenty-seven children in this one plastic area that they had there for these kids. That’s how serious it is. And I would again, remind the viewers, think about this, right now as we speak, your viewers, American citizens can’t get into their capital, but anybody and everybody can get into their country. That’s how ridiculous this is. Let’s go back to President Trump’s policies, which we know worked, which had the situation under control. We heard that time and time again from Border Patrol agents. Let’s go back to those policies and get that situation under control.

When they get in your country your tax dollars are used to put them up in hotels. Your tax dollars are used for in-person instruction in San Diego schools, when kids in San Diego, American kids in San Diego can’t get in-person instruction. And now they want anyone and everyone to come to every single state in the country. I don’t think that’s a smart policy. Look, we feel for these people. I saw all kinds of situations that are tough situations. You feel for these individuals, especially the kids. But we have to have an orderly process. We have to have a process that works, not just flooding the border, not just bringing anybody and everybody in. And that process that worked was the policies that were in place under the Trump administration. Let’s go back to those policies.

