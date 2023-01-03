Rep.-elect George Santos dodges reporters as he arrives at Capitol Hill office

Rep-elect George Santos, R-NY, dodged reporters and their questions on his way into the U.S. Capitol for the first day of the new Congress on Tuesday.

Santos is embroiled in multiple local, federal, and international investigations regarding allegations of fraud and fabricating his past. Nevertheless, he was present on the House floor Tuesday and could be seen sitting alone toward the back of the chamber busying himself on his phone.

The embattled soon-to-be lawmaker was earlier seen walking toward his office when he spotted a group of reporters loitering outside his door. He quickly brought his phone up to his face and turned back the way he came. Reporters attempted to pursue him, but lost him around a corner.

Santos has admitted to speaking falsely about both his work experience and his education during his successful campaign to flip his Long Island congressional district for Republicans in November.

EMBATTLED GOP REP.-ELECT GEORGE SANTOS FIRES BACK AT NEW YORK TIMES AFTER BIOGRAPHY QUESTIONED

During his congressional campaign, he falsely claimed he graduated from college with degrees in finance and worked for Goldman Sachs and Citibank. Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly opened an investigation into Santos last week.

“The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with Congressman-Elect Santos are nothing short of stunning,” Donnelly said in a statement. “The residents of Nassau County and other parts of the third district must have an honest and accountable representative in Congress. No one is above the law and if a crime was committed in this county, we will prosecute it.”

Multiple House Democrats have called on Santos to resign over the revelations, and his midterm opponent Robert Zimmerman has demanded a rematch. Some Republicans have even said Santos should “consider” resigning.

NY GOP REP-ELECT GEORGE SANTOS GRILLED OVER BIOGRAPHY ‘LIES’: ‘DO YOU HAVE NO SHAME?’

Santos is also facing scrutiny from the FEC over his campaign spending. The federal commission discovered numerous strange $199 campaign expenses that Santos insists are an FEC database error.

Santos’ legal troubles have recently expanded beyond the borders of the U.S. Brazilian prosecutors announced plans to revive fraud charges against him on Monday. The charges related to allegations of a stolen checkbook.

Prosecutors say the case had been dead for nearly a decade due to Brazilian authorities being unable to locate Santos.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brazilian prosecutors are reportedly working with the U.S. Justice Department to inform Santos of the charges. Santos did not respond to requests for comment from Fox News Digital.

Tyler Olson contributed to this report.