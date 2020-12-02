Rep-elect Donalds say GOP 'Freedom Force’ will push 'message of liberty' to counter AOC's Squad

As several new House Republicans form a “Freedom Force” to counter socialism, Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., explained Wednesday how the emerging group will “contrast” The Squad.

“Our goal, really, is to push a message of freedom and individual liberty, and, those times when we clash on policy ideas, we’ll be there front and center to make sure the way we view public policy will be heard by all Americans,” Donalds told “America’s Newsroom.”

The Freedom Force consists of Republican Rep.-elects Michelle Steel of California, Nicole Malliotakis of New York, Carlos Gimenez and Maria Elvira Salazar of Florida, Stephanie Bice of Oklahoma, Burgess Owens of Utah and Victoria Spartz of Indiana.

The Freedom Force seeks to stand up against The Squad — which includes progressive Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

Donalds said that the “Green New Deal” is an “idea that would cost trillions of dollars” and would foist larger “electricity prices on poor people in urban corridors.”

“So, when they try to push that idea, we’re going to come with the alternative idea that, no, we need to be opening the energy complex like we have over the last four years. That’s some of the contrast you’re going to see from the Freedom Force,” Donalds said.

Donalds said that the “top-down draconian socialist policies” from Washington, D.C., will only affect the “middle-class and families” and others.

“The very rich are going to be fine,” Donalds said. “It’s going to be small business owners, micro-business owners, people who have five to 10 employees. They’re the ones who suffer under the weight of government regulation and government bureaucracy”

Donalds blasted the Dodd-Frank Act, which was intended to prevent an economic recession by placing strict regulations on lenders and banks in order to protect consumers.

“Even if you take a look at COVID-19 right now, one of the big struggles has been small businesses getting access to capital, real small businesses,” Donalds said.

“Why does that happen? It happens because of policies like Dodd-Frank which have, frankly, killed community banks in our country, so, small business owners don’t have those banking relationships. Those are the types of policies that we need to unwind and we need to stop the people like the Squad, the people on the left, from pushing those terrible policies that are actually hurtful to the American people.”

Fox News’ Caleb Parke contributed to this report.