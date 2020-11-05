Rep. Dan Crenshaw: Why the Texas blue wave was 'stopped right in its tracks' yet again

The left’s hoped-for blue wave failed to materialize in Texas, Rep. Dan Crenshaw said on Thursday in reaction to President Trump winning the state handily in the 2020 presidential election.

“It doesn’t surprise me that this infamous blue wave never seems to materialize because, here’s the thing, Texans like their state,” Crenshaw told “Fox & Friends,” after he clinched reelection in Texas’ 2nd district.

“We like being the number one business climate in America, we like our low taxes, we like less regulations, we like good governance, we like more freedom, we like secure borders, we like safe communities, we like funding our police. See, all of these are the complete opposite of what the left wants,” Crenshaw said.

SEN. JOHN CORNYN REELECTED IN TEXAS AS DEMOCRAT CHALLENGER HEGAR CONCEDES

Former White House physician and retired Navy Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson also clinched victory Tuesday night in Texas‘ 13th Congressional District, beating Democratic opponent Gus Trujillo. His victory was fueled by an endorsement from Trump during the state’s primaries.

Jackson will replace Rep. Mac Thornberry, the top Republican on the House Armed Services Committee, who is retiring after 25 years. Trump won the state by more than five points over Joe Biden, while Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, was reelected by a nearly 10-point margin.

The Republican victories came two years after Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, fended off a challenge from former Rep. Beto O’Rourke by just a few points, raising hopes among Democrats that the Lone Star State would go blue this time around.

Crenshaw said the “left” wants to destroy Texas’ energy sector, raise taxes and make the business climate “more like California’s.”

“I don’t see why this would be a compelling message to win, and, as we know, they spent hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars to try and flip it,” Crenshaw said.

“Aside from me, almost every single Texas Republican was outspent by Democrats and, yet, that blue wave was stopped right in its tracks.”

Fox News’ Frank Miles contributed to this report.