Rep. Dan Crenshaw says Obama just wants to spread radical agenda

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, took to Twitter late Monday to try and dispel the lingering belief that Barack Obama, the former president, represents the moderate side of the Democrat Party.

Crenshaw pointed to a list of endorsements that Obama tweeted out earlier in the day and pointed to how Obama is “meddling” in races all across Texas. The Lone Star State is a target for Democrats in 2020.

Crenshaw, a rising star in the Republican Party, said that Obama’s only goal is to help his party “spread the most radical agenda in a century.”

“He’s no moderate,” Crenshaw wrote. “Neither are his candidates.”

Republicans have been trying to tie Joe Biden to the left-wing of the Democrat Party. Their theory is the Biden will be elected as a moderate, but, once in office, will relent his power to the extremes of the party.

Obama stayed largely out of public eye during the Democrat Primaries but has recently been more vocal about his opinion on the direction of the country.

“We may no longer have to guess the number of jellybeans in a jar in order to cast a ballot, but even as we sit here, there are those in power, who are doing their darndest to discourage people from voting by closing polling locations and targeting minorities and students with restrictive ID laws and attacking our voting rights with surgical precision — even undermining the postal service in the run-up to an election that’s going to be dependent on mail-in ballots so people don’t get sick,” he said.

His criticism was seen as a direct shot at President Trump.

Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told Fox News last week his theory on why the state may now be up for grabs. He said that middle-class and suburban women are moving away from Trump, pointing to Georgia and Texas specifically as locations with high concentrations of that demographic.

“If you look at what is happening nationally, there are two broad demographic trends going on nationally, blue-collar workers, union members are moving right, and that is moving midwestern states more Republican, states like Ohio and Michigan and Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, every one of which went for Donald Trump in 2016 — at the same time we are seeing suburban voters, in particular suburban women who are moving left,” said Cruz.