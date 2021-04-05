Rep. Crenshaw tells United Airlines to just 'shut up' after airline follows same route as Delta

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, told United Airlines to just “shut up” after the airline followed the same, controversial route taken by their competitor Delta Airlines in attacking Georgia’s recent election law.

United Airlines called Georgia’s new voting law “wrong” and claimed it “infringes on the right to vote of fellow Americans.”

The Texas congressman fired back on Monday, blasting United Airlines as pandering “hypocrites.”

Crenshaw pointed to United’s own policy requiring photo identification for people to board their flights.

“‘Travelers 18 years of age or older are required to have a valid, current U.S. federal or state-issued photo ID that contains name, date of birth, gender, expiration date and a tamper-resistant feature for travel,'” wrote the congressman, quoting United’s policy.

“That’s your policy, United. Pandering hypocrites,” said Crenshaw. “Just shut up.”

United Airlines is the latest major airline to denounce the Peach State’s new voting law, joining their competitor Delta Airlines in attacking the law.

Delta Airlines came under fire after their CEO Ed Bastian spoke out against the law, claiming it was “based on a lie.” Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton, R, revealed that Delta had previously praised the new voting law, bringing receipts in the form of a previous statement.

“Over the past several weeks, Delta engaged extensively with state elected officials in both parties to express our strong view that Georgia must have a fair and secure election process, with broad voter participation and equal access to the polls,” the release reads.

The recently-enacted law expands early voting on weekends, puts new restrictions on voting by mail and adds voter ID requirements. Outside groups are also forbidden from handing out food and water to people waiting to cast their ballot.