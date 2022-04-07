Rep. Craig tests positive for COVID days after event with COVID-positive Pelosi

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Minnesota Democrat Rep. Angie Craig announced on Twitter Thursday that she has contracted the coronavirus days after appearing at a White House event with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who has also tested positive for the virus.

“This week, as part of my regular testing routine, I received several negative COVID tests while in Washington,” Craig posted in a statement on Twitter. “But after learning that several of my colleagues had tested positive this week, I sought an additional test today. This afternoon, I began experiencing mild symptoms & soon after learned of my positive COVID test result.”

MAINE SEN. SUSAN COLLINS TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19, IS EXPERIENCING ‘MILD SYMPTOMS’

Craig added that she has isolated herself from staff and will be quarantining per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Craig was present at an Affordable Care Act event in the East Room of the White House on Tuesday along with Pelosi, Biden, and former President Barack Obama.

CBS PANEL BERATES ‘PERVERTED IDEA OF FREEDOM,’ SUGGEST UNVACCINATED EMBRACE A ‘FREEDOM’ TO KILL

At the event, Pelosi was seen embracing the president and kissing him on the cheek. On Thursday, Pelosi’s office announced that the San Francisco Democrat has tested positive for the coronavirus.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told Fox News’ Peter Doocy in a Thursday press conference that the interaction between Pelosi and Biden did not meet the CDC’s definition of a “close contact.”

“Their definition of it is 15 minutes of contact within a set period of time, within six feet,” Psaki said. “It did not meet that bar.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital as to whether a second individual testing positive at the Tuesday event is a cause for concern for the 79-year-old Biden.